Mrs. Charlotte Davis, a resident of Dadeville, Alabama, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at the age of 79. Funeral services will be Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from Jeffcoat Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Davis officiating. She is survived by her children, Rodney Davis and Kenny Davis; grandchildren, Kellie Davis, Kendra Davis and Len Davis; two great grandchildren, Faye Davis and Finn Davis. She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Joe Davis; son, Joe F. Davis; parents, Wallace Darnell and Kathryn Voelcke; and her brother, Harold Darnell. She never met a stranger. She loved her dogs and working outside in the yard and most of all loved her grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. service time at Jeffcoat Funeral Home. For those who wish to attend, we strongly urge that you please follow CDC guidelines by wearing your mask and practice social distancing.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama