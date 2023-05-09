Graveside Service for Celia Lumpkin Latture, 85, of Alexander City, will be Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Hillview Memorial Park. Father Rob Iler will officiate. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 10, from 12:30pm to 1:30pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Celia passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Chapman Healthcare Center. She was born on July 2, 1937 in Alexander City to John Milton Lumpkin and Lurleen Winslett Lumpkin. She was an active member of St. James Episcopal Church, serving on the altar guild and helping with Meals on Wheels. She liked to play the piano and dance. Celia was a caring, gracious, kind-hearted woman who always looked for the best in people. Celia wore many hats; she worked for the State of Alabama as a Social Worker and helped in the Food Stamp Office. She also was a teacher and an executive administrator for up and coming law offices.
She is survived by her sons, John S. (Connie) Latture, William JG Latture; granddaughter, Isabella Sophia Latture; sister, Eugenia Maddox
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lurleen Lumpkin.
