Funeral Service for Mrs. Cathy Heflin, 75, of Sylacauga, Alabama, will be Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home, Alexander City, Alabama. Rev. Mike Owen will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 28, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Heflin passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at her residence. She was born on January 18, 1947, in Alexander City, Alabama to James Earnest Barnes and Cleo Mobley Barnes. She was an active member of Weogufka Second Baptist Church. She was an outgoing person who loved her family. A selfless woman, she always put others first. She was a stylish comedian who loved gardening and traveling. Above all, she was a Godly woman who loved Jesus and her church.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Hale of Sylacauga; daughter, Gwen Carrington of Dadeville; son, Scott Wilson (Leslie) of Sylacauga; grandchildren, Alan Watson (Michelle), Seth Wilson, Ethan Wilson, Makenzi Cleveland, and Brinley Wilson; great-grandchildren, Brysen Wilson and Haelyn Kelly; sister, Lila Bannister (Larry) of Racine, WI; brothers, Harry Barnes (Mary Leah) of Moody, and Joseph Barnes (Diana) of Fruita, CO; and the family of Ted Heflin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Husband, Ted Heflin; brother, James B. Barnes; sister, Rebecca Bullard and nephew, Jimmy L. Bannister.