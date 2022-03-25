Funeral Service for Mrs. Catherine Whorton Davis, 67, of Jacksons Gap, Alabama, will be Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church Dadeville. Dr. Ben Hayes will officiate. Burial will follow in the Dadeville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church Dadeville.
Mrs. Davis passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at University of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham. She was born on June 16, 1954 in Alexander City, Alabama to Augustus Dean Whorton and Mary Agnes Crocker Whorton. Catherine loved her family dearly and was a loving, caring, and giving person. She grew up on Lake Martin and loved everything about the Lake.
Catherine graduated from Dadeville High School and UAB School of Nursing and while attending UAB she and Ross met. Ross was an Air Force Physician, and she was a dedicated Military Officer’s wife from 1975-2006. Catherine was the first school nurse for Opelika City Schools, staff nurse for many years at Camp ASCCA, Past President of the Alabama School Nurse Association, and served on the Executive Board of the National School Nurse Association. She was a member of Opelika First United Methodist Church. Catherine was also an avid UAB and Auburn sports fan.
"She was a bright light in the lives of everyone she touched. Bringing peace and happiness to others was the way she filled her own cup with joy."
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Dr. William Ross Davis; daughters, Amanda Marie Richards (Logan), Anne Wesson (Josh), and Allison M. Davis; grandchildren, Heather Ritchey, Josh Wesson, Jr., Arabella Richards, and Will Richards; sisters, Mary Dean Shelton (Doug) and Elizabeth McGukin (Jerry); and brother, Frank Whorton. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Nancy Washburn and Ann Whorton.