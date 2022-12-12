Funeral Service for Mrs. Carrie Ann McClure Berry, 65, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Monday, December 12, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the Hillabee Campground Methodist Church. Rev. Scott Railey will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Berry passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at her residence. She was born on October 22, 1957 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Charlie Frank McClure and Doris Jean White McClure. Ann was a member of Hillabee Campground Methodist Church and loved her church dearly. Ann served the community for many years and was very generous to those in need. Ann was a hard worker and never met a stranger. She owned and operated JR’s Sports Bar and Grill for 20+ years. She enjoyed riding ATV’s at Top Trails, gardening, bowling, NASCAR and Alabama football. Ann loved her family greatly, especially her grandchildren.
Ann is survived by her husband of 19 years, Freddy Berry; sons, Chris McClure (Audra) and Jason White (Laurice); grandchildren, Matthew McClure, Zach McClure, Layton White, Grace White and Ellerie White; sisters, Darlene Baird and Ruby Locke (Charles); brother, Bobby McClure (Betty); aunts, Shirley Jones (Randy) and Helen Hilliard; uncle, Donald White (Mary); and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Stacy White; and grandson, Charlie Frank McClure.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made in Ann's memory to Tallapoosa Caring REFUGE, Inc., 2036 Cherokee Road - Suite 25, Alexander City, AL 35010.
