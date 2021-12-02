A memorial service for Mrs. Carolyn Smith Hutchinson, 65, of the Hackneyville Community, will be Sunday, December 5, 2021, at 2:30 p.m., at her family home, 57 Champion Road.
Bro. Clinton Branch will officiate.
Mrs. Hutchinson passed away on November 27, 2021, at RMC, from the devastating effects of a 2019 stroke. She was born on October 28, 1956, in LaGrange, Georgia to John Henry Smith and Polly Alexander Cannon. She was predeceased in death by her parents.
Carolyn loved the Lord and she loved to share his praises with her family and friends. She worked for many years at Russell Corp, leaving that job to run an in-home daycare, be a full-time wife, mother and homemaker. Together with her husband and children, Carolyn managed a working farm, freezing, canning and preserving fruits and vegetables for her family. Her greatest love was her family which consisted of her husband of 48 years, Glenn Edward Hutchinson, her son Joseph Hutchinson (Lecia), their children Justin Pasley (Melissa) and Brady Pasley (Sarah); her daughter Teresa Milstead (Kennith) and her granddaughters, Jane and Julie Milstead. Mrs. Hutchinson had four great grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memories of Carolyn will be cherished by her family and also by her best friend and loving sister, Sallie Mann Mason, who was also one of her many caregivers; her brother, Johnny Smith; two aunts Irene Ward (Roger) and Ethel Broach.
Mrs. Hutchinson was a talented seamstress. She loved sewing beautiful handmade items and embroidering for her family and friends. She enjoyed creating evergreen Christmas arrangements with Teresa, Jane and Julie, assisting Teresa in her woodworking company, tending her beautiful flower gardens, entertaining her family, Alabama Football, and life’s simple pleasures.
Joseph enjoyed spending time with his mother and customized and installed a lift for her that allowed her to easily move from bed to chair.
Mrs. Hutchinson loved Dr. John James, who took good care of her, and the rehab specialists, who worked tirelessly with her. She enjoyed the exemplary care provided by the nurses and caregivers at Encompass Health and Hospice. She loved everyone and made everyone feel loved.
Our loss is heaven’s gain.
