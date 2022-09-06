1926 - 2022 - Carolyn Scott Farrow was known as an amazingly kind woman, and she was dearly loved by her family and a host of friends. She was born in Alexander City, Ala., in 1926 and departed this life Sept.3, 2022.
She was born and raised in Alexander City and upon graduation from Alexander City High School, she began a career in the newly formed personnel department at Russell Mills there. She married Paul Maynard Farrow in 1964, and in 1967 the family moved to Tuscaloosa before settling in Gadsden in 1970 where and was employed by Life Insurance Company of Alabama there for more than 20 years.
While living in Gadsden, she was a member of the congregation at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Comforter and sang in the choir. After retiring in 1994, she and Paul returned to Alexander City to live closer to family and friends.
A veracious reader, Carolyn devoured mystery novels, biographies, autobiographies, newspapers and magazines and was always seemingly surrounded by a stack of books, newspapers and magazines.
She also enjoyed playing bridge, crossword puzzles, and watching a good college (or pro) football game. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority, holding many offices over the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents John Joseph “Jay” Scott and Margaret “Maggie” Thomas Moore Scott, her husband Paul Maynard Farrow and her brother Harold J. Scott. She is survived by her loving son William Scott Farrow (Cynthia Carson) of Huntsville, Alabama, her beloved grandchildren Owen C. Farrow of Huntsville, Alabama, Brendan P. Farrow of Hendersonville North Carolina and Danielle J. Farrow of Hendersonville North Carolina, her sister and best friend, Nelda (Scott) Funkhouser of Fairfax, Virginia and, and her sister-in-law Jaqueline (Williams) Scott of Alexander City.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews, especially David Scott, Jackie Martin, Jeannie Patterson, Jay Scott, Jan Rhodes, Jim Funkhouser and Laura Vaughan as well as her many great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at Hillview Memorial Park at 11 a.m. Sept. 7 with Rev. Judy Quick presiding.
In lieu of flowers, give to your favorite charity or donate to a local library.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.radneyfuneralhome.com
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.