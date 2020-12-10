Mrs. Carol Jean Walls Mathis
1951 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mrs. Carol Jean Walls Mathis, 69, of Dadeville, will be Friday, December 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Rev. Will Baker and Rev. Jamey Williams will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bethel Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Langley Funeral Home.
Mrs. Jean passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at her residence. She was born on July 8, 1951 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Jerry Walls and Thelma Williams McKee. She loved going to church and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. Jean enjoyed shopping. She was a very giving and selfless lady. She loved her family very much, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Lynn Mathis of Dadeville; daughter, Kellie Mathis Dye of Alexander City; grandchildren, Shalyn Hope Hamby (Kyle), Alana Lyn Klosky (Michael), Christopher Dewayne Burkhalter, Chloie Phillips (Patrick Huether), Amaree Dye, Braden Phillips and Kyree A. Golden; great-grandchildren, Kyler Hamby and Nova Huether, mother, Thelma Williams McKee of Jacksons Gap; son-in-law, Dewayne Burkhalter of Jacksons Gap; and numerous other family members and friends
She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Walls; step-father, Sam McKee; daughter, Susan Lyn Burkhalter; brother, Charles Lamar Walls; and nephew, Ricky Wade Walls.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.