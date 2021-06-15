Funeral service for Mrs. Carol Denise Taylor Lovejoy who peacefully transitioned home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Russell Medical will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Flint Hill baptist Church with interment following in New Life Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Professional Service provided by Wright's Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Carol Lovejoy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.