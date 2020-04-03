Mrs. Brenda Peppers Sparks
1963 - 2020
Mrs. Brenda Peppers Sparks, age 57, of Goodwater passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Russell Medical. She was born on April 3, 1963 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Olen “Junior” Peppers and Rose Campbell Peppers.
She is survived by her husband, Arnie Sparks; son, Richard Mitchell; sisters, Patty McVey, Tina Hanna and Janice Milner; brother, Michael Waldrop, step-sisters, Gaynell, Joyce and Nancy; step-brother, Michael Peppers; and very special friends, Scott Morgan and Julie Beckmann.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
All visitations and services will be held in compliance with the mandated rules from Alabama Dept of Public Health.