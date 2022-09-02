1936 - 2022 - Funeral Service for Mrs. Bobbie Dean Black, 86, of Daviston, Alabama, will be Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 3:00 pm at the Daviston Baptist Church. Bro. Mark Rasbury and Bro. Ray Dunn will officiate.  Burial will follow in the Daviston Baptist Church Cemetery.  The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 4, 2022 from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm at Daviston Baptist Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Bobbie Black as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you