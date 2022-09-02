1936 - 2022 - Funeral Service for Mrs. Bobbie Dean Black, 86, of Daviston, Alabama, will be Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 3:00 pm at the Daviston Baptist Church. Bro. Mark Rasbury and Bro. Ray Dunn will officiate. Burial will follow in the Daviston Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 4, 2022 from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm at Daviston Baptist Church.
Mrs. Black passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Dadeville Healthcare Center. She was born on February 27, 1936 in Tallapoosa County to Ludeen McDaniel and Cayce Cotney McDaniel. She was a member of Daviston Baptist Church where she served as treasurer as well as a member of the Daviston Senior Club. She lived in Oxford for many years and worked as a cosmetologist before retiring and moving back to Daviston. Mrs. Black was also very involved in the Daviston Fire Department. She loved traveling with her husband.
She is survived by her daughter, Natalie Haynes (Joe) of Daviston; grandchildren, Emily Rasbury (Mark) of Daviston and Sabrina Wood (Teron) of Eclectic; great-grandchildren, Mary Carol Rasbury, Rebecca Rasbury, Katie Rasbury, Clark Wood, and Jenna Wood; brother, Labron McDaniel of Alexander City; brother-in-law, Michael Black (JoAnne) of Dadeville; and a host of nieces and nephews
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Clifford Otis Black, Jr..
