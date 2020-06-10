Mrs. Billie Jean Hall
1942 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mrs. Billie Jean Hall, 77, of Wetumpka, Alabama, will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Larry Cummings will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. Services are being held on her 61st wedding anniversary. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hall passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at her residence. She was born on October 14, 1942 in Alexander City, Alabama to Harry Leigh Waites and Billie Jean Benson Waites. She worked at Gayfers as an Inventory Supervisor. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a giving and caring person and loved visiting Goodwater Nursing Home and the patients there with no family. In her spare time she enjoyed shopping and crocheting. Mrs. Billie was a proud military wife for 25 years.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Alston Sherwin "Buck" Hall of Wetumpka; her children, Tracey Leigh Hall McCain of Prattville, Harry Alston (Rose) Hall of Eclectic, and Kellie Jean Hall of Montgomery; grandchildren, Ciara Hall, Johnathon Samford, Nathaniel Osborn, Taylor Osborn, Ashton Leigh Hall, Joey Fulmer, Lillian Fulmer, and Trey Fulmer; three great-grandchildren; sister, Daytha Ann Grier (Tommy) of Prattville; sister-in-law, Nancy Waites of Decatur and Faye Harvey (Jack); and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Christopher Hall; step father, James Bryan; and brother, Robert Harry Waites.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Arthritis Foundation 1355 Peachtree St NE Suite 600 Atlanta, GA 30309.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.