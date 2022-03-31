Funeral Service for Mrs. Betty V. Gordon, 89, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Monday, April 4, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at the Alex City Methodist Church. Rev. Wayne Cowhick will officiate. She will lie in state at the Church for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 3, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Gordon passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her residence. She was born on October 8, 1932, in Brooksville, Alabama to James Foyle Vaughn and Nora Gilbreath Vaughn. She was a charter member of Alex City Methodist Church and had served as Treasurer. She taught Home Economics at the Alexander City Junior High School for many years. She was an excellent cook, enjoyed sewing, yard work, and gardening. She loved and spoiled her grandchildren. It was always a joy for her to serve others.
She is survived by her son, John L. Gordon, Jr. (Lysa) of Alexander City; grandchildren, Paxton Fuller (Brady), Paige Gordon, and Griff Gordon (Kaleigh); great-grandchild, Grayson John Gordon; sister, Nell Jackson; sisters-in-law, Barbara Shipp (Jim) and Geraldine Gordon; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John L. Gordon, Sr.; her parents; sisters and brothers-in law, Hazel Pettit (Wilson), Robbie Alldredge (Sam), and Mary Ann Smith (Curt); and brothers-in-law, Ned Jackson and Harold Gordon.
The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be made to the Alexander City Methodist Church 1020 11th Avenue North, Alexander City, AL 35010.