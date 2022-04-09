Funeral Service for Mrs. Betty Sue Weldon Curlee, 82, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 4:00 pm at the Russell Farm Baptist Church. Rev. Bobby Curlee and Rev. Scott Jordan will officiate. Burial will follow in the Russell Farm Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm at Russell Farm Baptist Church.
Mrs. Curlee passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Chapman's Healthcare. She was born on May 6, 1939 to Robert Weldon and Claudia Boswell Weldon. She was a member of Russell Farm Baptist Church. Mrs. Curlee was an excellent cook and she loved cooking for her family. She loved flowers and always had a beautiful yard. She also loved fishing, but would only fish with a cane pole. She was very proud of her family and loved them very much.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Clarence Curlee of Alexander City; daughters, Brenda Cowhick (Matt) of Opelika and Debra Tapley (Alex) of Alexander City; grandchildren, Chris Cowhick (Tabitha), Adam Cowhick, Andrew Tapley (Katie), Jennifer Sadler (Trent), Jodie Griffith (Brett), Jema Jones (Keith) and Bryan Curlee; great-grandchildren, Morgan Burton (AJ), Dylan Cowhick (Elizabeth), Makayla Cowhick, Camila Sanchez, Keileigh Evans, Kaidence Jones, Leah Griffith, Elijah Griffith and Aryn Tapley; great great grandchildren, Parker Phillips, Bristol McConnell, Kerrington Cowhick and Tres Burton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jimmy Lee Curlee; brother, Ralph Jordan; and sisters, Emma Jean Wingard and Joyce Rowe.