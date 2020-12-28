Mrs. Betty Sue Walton Duck
1930 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mrs. Betty Sue Walton Duck, 90, of Alexander City, Alabama, was held Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Helen Walton officiated. Burial followed in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family received friends on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Duck passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020 at Chapman Assisted Living (Alexander City). She was born on July 11, 1930 in Sylacauga, Alabama to Jessie Herman Walton and Sarah Catherine "Belle" Bentley Smith. She was a charter member of Robinson Memorial Presbyterian Church.
Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who always put her family first. She retired from the banking industry as a Vice-President of SouthTrust Bank after 30 years. Her hobbies included gardening, sewing, crafting, and spent countless hours in her yard tending to her flowers.
She is survived by her daughter, Connie D. Forehand (Steve) of Alexander City; son, Tommy G. Duck (Sue) of Alexander City; grandchildren, Brandon G. Duck, Alison D. Adcock, Chris S. Ward, James L. Ward, Kelly F. McTear (Sean), Richard Forehand; ten great-grandchildren; five great great-grandchildren and sister, Gloria W. Gonda.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Vernon Duck; parents and brothers, Cecil L. Walton, and Johnny Mac Smith.
