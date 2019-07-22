Mrs. Betty Smith Alexander
1938 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mrs. Betty Smith Alexander, 81, of Alexander City, will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Scott Jordan will officiate. Burial will follow in the Alexander City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.