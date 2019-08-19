Mrs. Betty Marie Danford
1936 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mrs. Marie Danford, 83, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Monday, August 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Jimmy Nelson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Eagle Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Danford passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at her daughter’s residence. She was born on March 23, 1936 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Lewis Taylor and Ila Pritchard Taylor. She was a member of Promise Land Family Worship Center. Marie had a servant’s heart and her priorities were God, family and her flowers. She had a green thumb when it came to growing anything, especially her blueberries. Even after the death of her beloved husband, James she would continue to plant a garden just for the joy of giving vegetables to her friends and neighbors. Marie will be greatly remembered for the way she lived her life like a sermon in caring and loving all.
She is survived by her daughter, Angelia D. (Ed) Windsor of Alexander City; son, James Darrell (Pat) Danford of Goodwater; grandchildren, Kelli (Chris) Mann, Jonathan (Amber) Beckman, Debra (James) Ward, Josh (Jennifer) Windsor, Payton Windsor; great-grandchildren, Alexandria Ward, Liam Ward, Haley Mask, Thomas Rowan, Jackson Beckman, Jarrett Beckman, Ralee A. Windsor; sisters, Tressie Taylor Jones and Beatrice Taylor McKinney.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 49 years, James Marion Danford; daughters, Donna M. Beckman, Berna Jean Danford; siblings, Lela Taylor Heaton, Lucius Taylor and Ester Ellen Taylor.
