Visitation for Mrs. Betty Joyce Whitehead, 88, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Wednesday, January 18, 2023 from 1:00 pm until 2:30 pm at Radney Funeral Home. A private family service will be held following. Mr. Randy Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Mausoleum.
Mrs. Whitehead passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023. She was born on April 3, 1934 in Alexander City, Alabama to Mr. Lonza Brock and Mrs. Mittie Williams Brock. She was a former member of Sunny Level United Methodist Church. Betty liked to plant flowers, watch her birds, especially the hummingbirds, traveling and cooking treats for everyone as well as her friends at the nursing home. She was an avid dog lover. Her pride and joy was her beloved fur-baby, Gizmo.
Betty is survived by her son, Tim (Ginger) Whitehead; daughter, Rhonda Whitehead; brother, Wyndle (Linda) Brock; sisters, Sue Champion, Janice Lucas, Sybil (Ronnie) Warren; ; brother-in-law, Glynn Hunter; sister-in-law, Betty Brock; step-grandchildren, Brandon Holyfield, Misty (Josh) Kretzschmar; and Several Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mack Edward Whitehead; parents, Lonza and Mittie Brock; sister, Maxine Hunter; brother, Byron Brock; and niece, April Hunter.
The family would like express their since gratitude for EnHabit Hospice for their dedication and care.
