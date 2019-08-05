Mrs. Betty Jo Jones Harrell
1933 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mrs. Betty Jo Jones Harrell, 86, of Goodwater, Alabama, will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Randy Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Smyrna Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Harrell passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at her residence. She was born on June 7, 1933 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Alonzo Oliver Bramlett and Edna Leopal Stone Bramlett. She was a member of True Holliness Church. Mrs. Harrell was a devout Christian woman who loved her family dearly and enjoyed caring for them. Her hobbies included baking cakes for her family as well as her friends, gardening and crocheting.
She is survived by her daughter, Vickie Jo (Lynn) Alford of Goodwater; grandchildren, Tanya Alford, Andy (Beth) Alford; great-grandchildren, Ben Barrett, Warren (Natalie) Phillips, Ethan Phillips, Kasey Phillips; great-great-grandchild, Kayleigh Phillips; sister, Donna Lynn (Mike) Border; sister-in-law, Genie Bramlett and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Walter Jones; husband, William Harrell; son, Jimmy Max Jones and brother, Jerry Oliver Bramlett.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.