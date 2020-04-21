Mrs. Betty Jean Peters Forehand
1928 - 2020
Mrs. Betty Jean Peters Forehand, 91, of Alexander City passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Russell Medical Center. She was born on May 11, 1928 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Ocie Ambers Peters and Icie Brown Peters. She was a member of Calvary Heights Baptist Church.
Betty was a graduate of Alexander City High School and Birmingham Business School.
Mrs. Forehand was a kind, gentle and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed reading her bible, working crossword puzzles and was an avid sports fan. College and NFL football were her favorites, but she especially enjoyed cheering on Auburn or Alabama.
She is survived by her son, Charles "Buddy" Fletcher (Cindy) Forehand Jr. of Montgomery; daughters, Karen Forehand (William) Sturkie of Alexander City and Sheila Brown of Alexander City; grandchildren, Kimberly Bellino, Stephanie Crutchfield, Abigail Brown, Nolen Brown and great-granddaughter, Kathryn Crutchfield.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Charles Fletcher Forehand; parents; son-in-law, Rocky Brown and brother, Reuben Peters.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
A private family service will be held.
All visitations and services will be held in compliance with the mandated rules from Alabama Dept of Public Health.