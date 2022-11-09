Funeral Service for Mrs. Betty J. McGuire, 85, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Roger Green will officiate. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olive Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. McGuire passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Adams Health and Rehab. She was born on December 7, 1936, in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Clifford Spencer Mason and Evelyn Ophelia Pearson Mason. She attended Zion Hill Baptist Church. Betty was an avid collector of salt and pepper shakers and had acquired over 1200. She enjoyed reading and could make heads turn when she dressed up to go out. She also enjoyed the time she spent bartending at the local VFW where she made many friends.
She is survived by her son, Richard McGuire (Sharon); daughters, Donna M Hughes, Deborah Newman; grandchildren, Angela M. Davis, Timmy Newman (Sharon), Crystal McGuire, Alan Ray (Mary Catherine); great-grandchildren, Bree Davis, Cody Davis, and Colby Burdette.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Norman, and Gerald Mason.
