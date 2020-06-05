Mrs. Betty Faye Blythe
1940 - 2020
Mrs. Betty Faye Hamlet Blythe, 79, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Adams Health and Rehab. She was born on July 17, 1940 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Aubrey Jackson Hamlet and Frances Bailey Hamlet. She was a member of New Site United Methodist Church. Mrs. Blythe was the administrative secretary at New Site High School and Horseshoe Bend High School for over 25 years.
She is survived by her son, Mike Blythe (Rhonda) of Alexander City; granddaughter, Dr. Courtney Blythe Bowen (Corey) of Muscle Shoals; and sister, Diane Vickers (James) of New Site.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jesse Lynn Blythe.
The family held a private service to honor her memory.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Site United Methodist Church 108 Church Road New Site, AL 36256.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff and management of Adams Health and Rehab for their excellent care.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.