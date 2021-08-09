Mrs. Bessie Mae Woodard
1938 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mrs. Bessie Mae Woodard, 83, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the New Site United Methodist Church. She will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Rev. Bob Owens and Layman Keith Lightsey will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bice Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Woodard passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Panama City, Florida. She was born on February 22, 1938, in Millerville, Alabama to Lewis G. Lacey and Effie H. Askew Lacey. She attended New Site United Methodist Church. Bessie was a wonderful, caring mother and grandmother. Her family was her whole world and she loved spending time with them. Her hobbies included playing dominos, listening to country music, gospel music and growing flowers in her garden. She was also an avid Alabama Crimson Tide fan.
She is survived by her son, David E. Woodard (Gwen); daughters, Melissa A. Webster (Wendell), Lisa D. Stowes (Richie); eleven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Quincey A. Woodard; parents; son, Joseph L. Woodard and Quincey Gene Woodard; sisters, Corafeen Lewis, Geraldine Pike and brother, Paul G. Lacey.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.