Mrs. Bertha Neola Phillips
1947 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mrs. Bertha Neola Phillips, 72, of Hackneyville, Alabama, will be Friday, October 11, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Scott Railey will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 12:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Phillips passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at her residence. She was born on January 25, 1947 in Franklin, Tennessee to Frank Holt and Lela Bennett Holt. Mrs. Phillips loved her family dearly. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning and playing games on her computer. Mrs. Phillips loved Christmas and had a passion for taking care of her family.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Fletcher D. Phillips; daughter, Rhonda Bennett; sons, Charles Bennett, Barry Phillips, Brian Phillips (Stormy) and Brandon Phillips (Crystal); eleven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sister, Ludy Tomlin, May Ambrose, Lera Rainey and Odell Simpson and her brother, James Holt
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Rachel Bryant and two brothers Jim Frank and Bobby Holt.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.