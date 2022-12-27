Mrs. Mainor passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at her residence. She was born on December 10, 1925, in Brewer, Maine to Douglass Earl Watters and Sarah Hathorne Watters. She was an active member of St. James Episcopal Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Prudence M. Skoog (Richard), Jeanne M. Anderson (Rex), Carol M. Messick (Jimmy), Sarah M. Sanders (Jerry); son, Henry Mainor Jr. (Connie); grandchildren, William C. Johnson (Cassie), Tracey J. Dorch, Michael T. Johnson (Tiffany), Rex W. Anderson (Amy), Mallory A. Kohn (Jonathon), Kimberly M. O'Connor (Greg), Jimmy C. Messick Jr. (Vonda), Wesley C. Messick (Amber), Alyson S. Lashley (Steven), Henry Frank Mainor III (Christine), Shelby K. Mason (Chad); twenty-four great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Henry F. Mainor; parents; brothers, Richard H. Watters, Gilbert E. Watters and granddaughter, Kellie M. Sanders.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 347 South Central Avenue, Alexander City, AL, 35010 or to St. Johns Episcopal Church, 113 Madison Avenue, Montgomery, AL, 36104.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submission deadlines: Wednesday Outlook - Tuesday 2pm, Saturday Outlook - Friday 2pm, Thursday Record - Tuesday 12pm.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.