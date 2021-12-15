Funeral Service for Mrs. Barbara S. Dean, 91, of Alexander City, Alabama, was held Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Wayne Cowhick officiated. Burial followed in the Hillview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Dean passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Chapman Healthcare Center. She was born on July 13, 1930 in Decatur, Georgia to Wayne Burdette Smith and Ludus Opal Adams Smith. Mrs. Dean was a Methodist by faith and a lifetime member of Eastern Star. Everything Mrs. Dean did, was centered around her family, whom she loved dearly. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, baking, crocheting, ceramics and other arts and crafts.
Mrs. Dean is survived by her son, Thomas Wayne Dean of Alexander City; daughters, Cathy Suzanne Benes (Michael) of Newnan, GA, Melanie Ann Witherspoon (Tim) of Loganville, GA, Lynda Susan Rape (Tim) of Alexander City; eleven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and sister, Gloria Elizabeth Kroening of Hancock, MN.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas Denson Dean, Jr.; and grandson, Alex Thomas Morgan Dean.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be given to Flint Hill United Methodist Church, 2858 Flint Hill Road, Alexander City, AL 35010.