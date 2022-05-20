Funeral Services for Mrs. Barbara McEachern Patton, 89, formerly of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 3:00 pm at the Orr Street Baptist Church. Rev. Turk Holt will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 22, 2022 from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm at Orr Street Baptist Church.
Mrs. Patton passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at the Bethany House. She was born on November 2, 1932 in Alexander City, Alabama, to Claude Bruce McEachern and Vivian Brooks McEachern Adamson. She was a longtime and active member of Orr Street Baptist Church. For many years, she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, served on the Benevolence Committee and volunteered with Meals on Wheels. In the summer of 1995, she retired from the Fabrics Division of Russell Corporation, after many years of dedicated service. She enjoyed reading, watching golf, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, cooking and traveling with her husband and her sisters-in-law (the fearsome foursome). She will always be remembered for her strong faith, quiet dignity, and sense of style. She never left home without her lipstick.
She is survived by her sons, James T. Patton (Rita) of Sylacauga and John M. Patton (Sandi) of Sulphur Springs, TX; daughter, Stacey Patton Wallace (Mike) of Auburn; grandchildren, Lindsay Knight (Luke), Ryan Patton (Brittney), Brittney Patton and Tyler Patton; great-grandchildren, Patton Knight and Thomas Knight; and sisters, Jo Ann M Mayes (Buddy) of Fairfax, VA, Martha M Limbaugh of Tallapoosa, GA and Linda M. Foy of Eclectic.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 66 years, James Thomas "Tom" Patton, Sr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Orr Street Baptist Church, P.O. Box 715, Alexander City, AL 35011.