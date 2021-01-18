Mrs. Barbara Jean Mattox
1939 - 2021
Graveside Service for Mrs. Barbara Jean Mattox, 81, of Alexander City, was on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hillview Memorial Park. Rev. Will Baker and Pastor Andrew Collum officiated. The family received friends on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Mattox passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Russell Medical Center. She was born on September 25, 1939 in Alexander City, Alabama to Casey Oren Colley and Sadie Whaley Colley. She was an active member of Bay Pine Baptist Church. She worked at Winn Dixie most of her life. She loved swimming, flowers, traveling and her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Casey and Sadie Colley; two sisters, Etoie Turner, Mafine Colley; one brother, Travis Colley and son, James T. Mattox.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Howard L Mattox; daughter, Donna Baker and husband, Jeffery; son, Darrell K. Pearce and partner, John Thomas of Port Charlotte, FL; grandchildren, Will Baker and wife, Amy, Brandon Baker and wife, Amanda, T.J. Mattox and great-grandchildren, Sarah Baker, Madison Baker, Hattie Grace Mattox, Gunter Mattox, and Harlee Mattox.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.