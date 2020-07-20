Mrs. Barbara Jean Bozeman
1930 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mrs. Barbara Jean Bozeman, 89, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church. Rev. Dr. Gerald Hallmark will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hissop Concord Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Heaven welcomed home Barbara Jean Bozeman on July 19, 2020 as she entered the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Psalm 116:15 says “Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of His saints.”
Barbara was born in Sylacauga, Alabama on August 18, 1930 to Leila Belle Wood Howard and William Floyd Howard. She grew up in Sylacauga and Hissop, Alabama. She married the love of her life, James Howard Bozeman on March 10, 1950. Together they had five children, a son and four daughters, and were married for over 50 years.
She had a strong and unshakable faith in Christ. This faith sustained her through the death of her firstborn, a son at eleven months of age, and her husband’s anger toward God for taking their son. She rejoiced when he realized, through the discipleship of another faithful man, that Christ had never left him. Both she and her husband were baptized and established membership at First Baptist Church of Alexander City. She taught first grade Sunday school and Mission Friends there. She also served as church secretary for many years.
Her strong Christian faith sustained her through her husband’s long battle with, and subsequent loss to Alzheimer’s. She was devoted to his care until his death. Her faith sustained her through her own numerous health challenges.
Barbara’s faith continually pointed her children, grandchildren, and other family to a life with Christ, and encouraged them when they faltered. In times of trial and tribulation her grandchildren knew they could find a safe haven and unrelenting love with their grandmother. Her children and grandchildren remember her as playful, cheerful, good natured, and always ready with a wonderfully tight hug. She’s remembered for many wonderful smells coming from her kitchen where feasts were being prepared.
When her daughters left home she gave each of them a Bible with a beautifully hand written note on the front page exhorting them to live Christian lives and ensuring them of her and Daddy’s love. She achieved her dream of attending each of her eight grandchildren’s weddings. She made each new family member feel welcome and loved each one as her own. “Her children rise up and call her blessed; Her husband also, and he praises her: Charm is deceitful and beauty is passing, but a woman who fears the LORD, she shall be praised.” Proverbs 31
She is survived by her daughters, Ellen & Rick Rosser, Joyce & Tom Foreman, Yvonne & Brian Davis and Annette Bozeman; grandchildren, Storm & James Hughes, Katherine & Chad Pettijohn, Jo Beth & Spencer Sandquist, Seth & Ellie Rosser, Amara & Chris Evans, Kaylan & Scott Fuller, Jaymes & Kayla Davis and Abigail & Donald McCook; twenty eight great grandchildren and sister in law, Myra Howard.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Howard Bozeman; son, William Edwin Bozeman; parents and brother, Thurman Howard.
The family will accept flowers or memorials may be made to: Hissop Concord Cemetery Fund, c/o Diana Hough, 216 Lorena Dr., Alexander City, AL 35010 or First Baptist Church of Alexander City Benevolence Fund, PO Box 400, Alexander City, AL 35011.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.