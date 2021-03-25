Mrs. Barbara Ann Lee
1930 - 2021
A private graveside Service for Mrs. Barbara Ann Lee, 90, of Dadeville, was held at the Hillview Mausoleum. Chaplain Cliff Vicars officiated.
Mrs. Lee passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Lake Martin Community Hospital. She was born on September 11, 1930 in Danville, Virginia to George William Reynolds and Grace Marie Anglin Reynolds. She was a member of First Baptist Church Dadeville. Mrs. Lee enjoyed sitting on the front porch watching traffic, admiring her flowers, and watching the hummingbird feeders. She enjoyed watching Dancing with the Stars and Hannity on Fox News. She spent many hours on Facebook. She always spoke her mind and loved her family dearly.
She is survived by her children, Jenny Carol Hall (Thomas) of Dadeville, Charles Steven Lee (Jennifer) of New Site, Donna Lee Davis of Alexander City, and Kenneth Eugene Lee (Selina) of Oxford; grandchildren, Tom Hall (Lainie), Koren Lee, LeeAnn Denham (Jim), Megan Fingerman (Levi), Eric Lee (Amanda), and Hunter Lee; seven great grandchildren; brother-in-law, LTC (ret) Wayne Richey; niece, Sharon Vicars (Cliff); nephew, Mike Richey (Sarah); and five great nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Lee; her parents; and her sister, Juanita R. Richey.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Building Fund of First Baptist Church, Dadeville. 178 South Tallassee Street, Dadeville, AL 36853.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.