Mrs. Avanelle T. Ellison
1930 - 2021
Graveside Service for Mrs. Avanelle T. Ellison, 90, of Goodwater, AL, will be Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Kellyton Memory Garden (135 County Road 87, Kellyton, AL, 35089). Rev. Wally Rezendes and Rev. Mance McCarthy will officiate.
Mrs. Ellison passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Chapman Healthcare Center. She was born on March 10, 1930 in Coosa County, Alabama to Hubert Franklin Tankersley and Estelle Bice Tankersley. She was an active member of Goodwater Baptist Church, Goodwater, AL where she helped with the Ladies’ Ministry and also performed accounting duties for the church.
Avanelle retired from the banking industry after 40 years of service. When she retired she was one of the first female Banking Presidents in the southeast. She was employed at the Goodwater City Hall in the clerk’s office and later was employed at Griffin Harris General Contracting as the general office manager. Her hobbies included quilt making, embroidery and reading.
She is survived by her sons, James W. Peoples (Brucile) of Dadeville, Robert R. Peoples (Barbara) of Sylacauga, Terrell R. Peoples (Sue) of Goodwater; grandchildren, Robb Peoples (Nicole), Jenny Peoples, Adam Peoples (Melissa), Dawn Fredrick (Brian) and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Ellison; parents; brother, J.F. Tankersley and sister, Nettie Frances Livingston.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Goodwater Baptist Church, P O Box 283, Goodwater, AL, 35072.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.