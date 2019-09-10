Mrs. Ava Neighbors
1947 - 2019
Memorial Service for Mrs. Ava Neighbors, 72, of Dadeville, will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Sardis United Methodist Church. Rev. Stephen King will officiate.
Mrs. Neighbors passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at her residence. She was born on May 30, 1947 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Andrew Mark Carleton and Mae Smith Carleton. Mrs. Neighbors was an artist who focused on wildlife paintings and she loved the Auburn Tigers.
She is survived by her daughter, Joan Williams; son, Jack Neighbors; grandchildren, Connor Jake Williams, Taylor Ann Neighbors, Carleton Jackson Neighbors and sister, Mary Holland.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Kimbro Neighbors; parents and brother, Andrew "Andy" Carleton.
The family requests that flowers be purchased from Pearson’s in Dadeville for those who wish to send flowers.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.