Mrs. Annie Ruth Welcher
1929 - 2020
Graveside Service for Mrs. Annie Ruth Welcher, 90, of Alexander City, was held Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hillview Memorial Park. Randy Anderson officiated.
Mrs. Welcher passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at her residence. She was born on September 20, 1929 in Alexander City , Alabama to Willie Greene Champion and Corine Solley Champion. She was a member of Sunnylevel United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed gardening.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Lashley (David); granddaughter, Kristen Anne Lashley-Smith; and great grandson, Kolt Welshley Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Walter Thomas Welcher.
The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, 3316 US Hwy 280, Alexander City, AL 35010, Sunnylevel United Methodist Church, AL 3202 Hwy 63N, Alexander City, AL 35010, or Alexander City First Methodist Church, 310 Green Street, Alexander City, AL 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.