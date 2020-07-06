Mrs. Annie Paul Cook
1934 - 2020
Graveside Service for Mrs. Annie Paul Cook, 86, of Auburn, will be Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Hillview Memorial Park. Randy Anderson will officiate. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Cook passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Bethany House. She was born on January 15, 1934 in New Site, Alabama to Hollis Mainard Simpson and Gladys Bell Grimsley Simpson. She was an active member of Sixth Street Baptist Church. She was a big Auburn fan. She was a great listener and was always there for you. She had a sweet soul. She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughters, Sara Stephens of Opelika, AL, and Barbara Mann of Eclectic, AL; son, Kenneth Patterson of Opelika, AL; grandchildren, Christy Edwards, Jenny Kilgore, Bobbie Ann Mann, Bo Mann, Branden Patterson, Melanie Jones, Todd Lucas, and Kaci Letts; nineteen great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and brothers, H.M. Simpson (Jeanette), and Buddy Simpson (Charlene) of Ashville, AL.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobbie Patterson; parents; son, Ricky Patterson; grandchild, Leslie Patterson Gaston; and sisters, Mary Well Corley, Daphine Chapman, Johnnie Yates, Shirley Jo Bice, Sarah Neil Wilson, and Helen Simpson Walker.
The family will accept flowers, or donations may be made to Hospice Angels, at 1171 Gatewood Dr. Building 100 Auburn, AL 36830.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.