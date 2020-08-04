Mrs. Annie Lou Hanson
1945-2020
Funeral Service for Mrs. Annie Lou Hanson, will be Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Dr. John Watkins, Rev. Donald DeLee, and Bro. Wesley Higginbotham will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Annie Lou Hanson of Alexander City, Alabama was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 2, 2020. She enjoyed shopping at the Dollar Tree and Walmart. She loved spending time with her family. She was an avid fan of Southern Gospel music and Auburn football. She loved to sew and craft in her free time.
Annie Lou was born on November 4, 1945 to Hershel and Maggie Walker. She is reunited in Heaven with her parents; husbands, Devaughn Johnson and Ray Hanson; brothers, J.L. Walker and Tibbie Walker and sister, Catherine Askew.
Annie Lou’s memory is honored and celebrated by her daughters, Debbie Driggers (James) and Donna Johnson; son, David Johnson (Jessica); granddaughters, Kimberly Watkins, Bethany Barham (Zac) and Madisyn Johnson; grandsons, Brian Voss (Ferris), Phillip Voss (Stephanie) and Brett-David Johnson; great grandchildren, Logan Watkins, Bela Valdez, Easton Voss, Mary Claxton Voss and Yates Voss; sister, Shirley Britton (Jerry) and brother, Hershel Walker (Patty).