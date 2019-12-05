Mrs. Annie Lois Bailey
1929 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mrs. Annie Lois Bailey, 90, of New Site, Alabama, will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the New Salem Baptist Church. She will lie in state at the Church for one hour prior to the service. Rev. Tom Drake will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem-New Salem Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Bailey passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Chapman Healthcare Center. She was born on August 1, 1929 in New Site, Alabama to Macon C. Jones and Mary Elizabeth Peters Jones. She was an active member of New Salem Baptist Church and worked with children’s ministries and sang in the choir. Mrs. Bailey was a talented musician and played the organ, piano, and guitar. She was an excellent jewelry maker and sold her wares with her husband at many flea markets throughout the area. She and Mr. Bailey were well known for their beautiful homemade Christmas decorations. Their family and the community always enjoyed their Christmas spirit. She was an excellent cook and was well known for her caramel cakes. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Gatlinburg.
She is survived by her daughters, Brenda (Mike) Jennings and Sandra Bailey all of New Site; grandchildren, Kelli Harris Tapley (Jerome), Jennifer Jennings Sims (Troy), Brian Jay Harris (Angel), Justin Kyle Hutcherson, and Christopher Michael Jennings (Emily); great-grandchildren, Cathryn and Mollie Sims and Harper and Maddie Tapley; sisters, Ruby Duck and Mary Edna McGuire; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Hoyt Bailey her parents and brother, Deward Jones.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Chapman Healthcare and Dr. Law.
