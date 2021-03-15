Mrs. Annie Lee Ward, age 87, passed away on March 11, 2021. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 15 at 2:00 p.m. at the Rockford Baptist Church. Patrick Gilbert will officiate. Visitation will precede the service from Noon until 1:30 p.m. A graveside service will follow at the Rockford Cemetery. Radney Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include Mrs. Leigh Sprayberry, daughter, Tim Sprayberry, son-in-law, Amber Sprayberry, granddaughter, her sisters Emogene Austin, Mable Austin, Louise Price, and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Ward was born November 10, 1933 in Equality, Alabama to Richard Loyall Austin and LaRue Harris Austin. She became a member of Rockford Baptist Church at a young age and has been an active member all her life. She graduated from Coosa County High School in 1951, and later attended Reynolds Business School in Sylacauga. Mrs. Ward held secretarial positions at Clean Cleaners, Avondale Mills, and Coosa County Vocational School. Annie Lee and Vivian B. Ward were married August 12, 1967. Both were avid sports fans especially when it came to Alabama football and basketball.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mr. & Mrs. Richard L. Austin, her husband Vivian B. Ward, and her sister Lorene Phillips.
The family will accept flowers or memorial donations to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (1-800-226-4343) or Rockford Baptist Church (PO Box 187, Rockford, 35136).