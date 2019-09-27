Mrs. Annie Jean Yarbrough
1933 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mrs. Annie Jean Yarbrough, 86, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. (CST) at the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. Rev. Jimmy Allen will officiate. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:30 p.m. (CST) until 2:45 p.m. (CST) prior to the service at the Church.
Mrs. Yarbrough passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at her residence. She was born on April 3, 1933 in Rockford, Alabama to Joseph Chandler Robinson and Mamie Kate Cushing Robinson. She was an active member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church where she participated in the Ladies Bible Study, Nursing Home Ministry, Girls Auxiliary (GAs) and the Youth and Music Program. She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Thomas Hoyle "Tom" Yarbrough, Sr. of Dadeville; daughter, Brenda Joyce Williamson (Walter) of Riverside; son, Thomas Hoyle Yarbrough, Jr. (Barbara Jean), of Phenix City; grandchildren, April Yarbrough Solano (Carlos), Josh Yarbrough (Tiffany), Zachary Daiker (Erin), and Lorena Daiker; great-grandchildren, Elsie Yarbrough, Thatcher Yarbrough, John Yarbrough, and Rees Daiker; sisters, OraDessa Mallory, Nellie Robinson, and Laurel Hendrix; brother, Wessie Robinson; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Delilah Smith and Ruthie Tinsley; brothers, Jimmy Robinson, Timmons Robinson, Julius Robinson, Willard Robinson, and J.C. Robinson.
The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, 3464 AL Hwy 49 South Dadeville, AL 36853.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.