Mrs. Annie Jane Murray Turner
1933 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mrs. Annie Jane Murray Turner, 86, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Donald DeLee and Randy Anderson will officiate. Burial will be in the Rabbittown Baptist Church Cemetery at 3:00 pm. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Turner passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Lake Martin Community Hospital. She was born on June 2, 1933 in Cleburne County, Alabama to Floyd Henry Murray and Beaulah Augusta Lovejoy Murray. She was an active member of West End Baptist Church, was one of the oldest members, and had served as a Sunday School Teacher. She loved attending Church, loved her Church family and all of her family and friends. Mrs. Jane was an excellent cook and was well known for her biscuits, banana/pineapple pudding, and her dressing. She enjoyed sewing and worked as a sewing machine operator at Russell Corp for 30 years.
She is survived by her daughters, Betty Lemmond of Alexander City, Ruby Taylor (James) of Alexandria, Jackie Shiftlett (M.C.) of Oxford, and Brenda Miller of Weaver; sixteen grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Jackie Terrell of Biloxi, MS, Brenda Sue White of Alexander City, and Charlotte Turner of Oxford; and sister-in-law, Jo Murray of Fitch, TX.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Turner; her parents; sons, Ronald Lester White, Steven Floyd White, and Harold Turner; brothers, Charles Murray, J. L. Murray, and Gene Murray.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Ivy Creek Hospice for their compassionate care.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.