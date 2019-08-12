Mrs. Annie Faye Jones
1935 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mrs. Annie Faye Jones, 84, of Daviston, Alabama, will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Daviston Baptist Church. Bro. Ray Dunn and Rev. Kenneth Fuller will officiate. She will lie in state at the Church for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Rocky Mount Primitive Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Jones passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at her residence. She was born on March 10, 1935 in Clay County, Alabama to Andrew Jackson Griffin and Vida Mask Griffin. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Christian Church. She loved her family and friends. Her favorite hobby was going to "Picking & Grinning" to enjoy the music and visit with all the people. She was most passionate about studying the Bible and spreading the Lord's Word.
She is survived by her children, Kem Jones and Chris Jones both of Daviston; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Huett (Jimmy); brothers-in-law, Joe W. Jones, Lavell Jones (Diane), Ricky Jones, and Darryl Jones; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 45 years, James Richard Jones; sisters, Flora Fuller, Lavada Moore, Sadie Glenn, and Laverne Bice; and brother, Tommy Griffin.
The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Lois Walls, Donna Butts, Jessica Fuller, Mary Russell, and the staff of Ivy Creek Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.