Mrs. Annette V. Rice
1937 - 2021
Mrs. Annette V. Rice, 83, of Alexander City, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021 at her home. She was born on December 24, 1937 in Ashland, Alabama to Reuben Vickers and Annie Mae Vickers. She was an active member of River Road Baptist Church. She worked with Russell Corp. for many years and was the manager of their retail store. She was a beautiful and sweet woman. She loved her family and friends dearly and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Denise Holley (Elon); son, Phillip Rice (Dawn); grandchildren, Chelsea Wilhite (Jonathan), Amber Condrey (Craig), and Dustin Rice; and great-grandchildren, Mattie James Wilhite, Corlee Condrey, Clayton Condrey, Carlee Condrey, and Tinsleigh.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Ray Rice; and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to River Road Baptist Church, at 148 Dean Road, Alexander City, AL 35010.
A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.