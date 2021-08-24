Mrs. Angela Davis Mizzell
1961 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mrs. Angela Davis Mizzell, 59, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Dr. Harris Cook, Dr. Steve King and Dr. Skip Lowery will officiate. Burial will follow in the Tallasahatchie Baptist Church Cemetery in Sylacauga at 2:30 p.m. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Mizzell passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Russell Medical. She was born on November 17, 1961, in Sylacauga, Alabama to Douglas Jack Lewis and Waynell Tinney Lewis. She was an active member of First Baptist Church. After graduating from Benjamin Russell High School, Angela attended Judson College and AUM completing her Bachelor of Science and Master’s Degree in early childhood education. After graduating she began a career teaching in the Dothan City School System for 25 years. She retired to her hometown, Alexander City where she shortly thereafter met her husband, Carey Lynn Mizzell. They were married June of 2012 and in 2015 they formed Eclectic Treasures, an antique and estate sale service which together they operated for the last 6 years. They served the greater Lake Martin area not only professionally but personally as well. Angela and Carey, not only donated their time but their financial resources as well to numerous organizations, including COACH, (Cancer Outreach and Community Hope) of Coosa County. More importantly, Angela was a devout Christian, sweet friend, loving daughter and a devoted wife.
Angela was an active member of the local Collectors Club in Alexander City. She was a member of the Intentional Discipleship Bible Class at First Baptist Church. Her hobbies included traveling, antique collecting and taking care of animals. She was also an avid reader.
She is survived by her husband, Carey Mizzell; mother, Waynell Tinney Davis; daughters, Jennifer Sylestine (Patrick), Jordan Mizzell (John Lee); sister, Jama Davis Rogers (Bob); brother, D. Frank Davis (Ruth); great aunt, Frances Murphree and numerous dear friends and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her father, Douglas Jack Lewis; daddy, Dudley James Davis; grandparents, Hester and Leonard Tinney, Cora and Cecil Reynolds, Ruth and H.C. Lewis and aunt, Alva Lois Wilson.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the charity of one’s choice.
