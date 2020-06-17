Mrs. Alvah Gladys "Pat" Thompson
1925 - 2020
Graveside Service for Mrs. Alvah Gladys "Pat" Thompson, 94, of Alexander City, Alabama will be Friday, June 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hillview Memorial Park. Rev. David Sherrell will officiate.
Mrs. Thompson passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Brown Nursing Home. She was born on August 27, 1925 in Coosa County, Alabama to Alvah Ledford Neighbors and Grace Conaway Neighbors. Mrs. Thompson loved her family dearly. She was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church. Mrs. Thompson loved to cook for others and was known for her fried pies. She also enjoyed growing flowers and providing fresh cut arrangements for church.
She is survived by her daughters, Dianne Thompson (Larry) Scott and Delaine Thompson (Stanley) Clark; son, Derryl (Judy) Thompson; grandchildren, Brent (Carol) Scott, Kelly (Kim) Scott, Hunter (Jenny) Scott, Scott Thompson, Shay Thompson, Shaun Thompson, Sherri (Greg) Thomas, Melinda Hamilton, Chad (Joy) Clark and Shannon Clark Crowe; twenty two great grandchildren; eleven great great grandchildren and brother, Larry Neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Edsel Rozelt Thompson; parents; five brothers and five sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hope Harbor, Inc. PO Box 800389, LaGrange, GA 30240 or www.hopeharborga.com or Camp ASCCA, PO Box 21, Jacksons Gap, AL 36861 or www.campascca.org.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.