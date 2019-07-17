Funeral service for Mrs. Alean Johnson, 98, of Alexander City, Friday, July 19, 2019; 11 a.m.; Seleeta Baptist Church, Alexander City, AL. Burial in church cemetery. Visitation: Thursday, July 18, 2019; 2-7 p.m. at funeral home. Final Arrangements Entrusted to Armour's Memorial Funeral Home.
