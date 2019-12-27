Mrs. Adie Lee Mann
1926 - 2019
Memorial Service for Mrs. Adie Lee Mann, 93, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Randy Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Kellyton Memory Garden. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Mann passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at her residence. She was born on September 3, 1926 in Coosa County, Alabama to Ade Forbus and Mattie Forbus Hunter Bice. She was an active member of Kellyton Baptist Church. She was a sweet and strong woman, caring deeply for her family and her cat, Baby. She enjoyed watching the hummingbirds at her home, reading, and watching Alabama football.
She is survived by her son, Perry Lee "Goat" Mann (Betty Tharpe) of Kellyton, AL; daughter, Melissa Jane Peppers; grandchildren, Teresa Jane Peppers, Christopher Lee Peppers, Kenneth Wayne Peppers, Julie Vernon (Matt), Susan Golden (Jonathan), Spencer D. Foster, and Jennifer Tharpe; great-grandchild, Keanu Z. Peppers, and eight additional great grandchildren; eleven great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Perry Heflin Mann; parents; brother, Dallas G. Forbus; sister, Dorothy Ann Mann; and grandchild, Billy Ray Tharpe, II.
