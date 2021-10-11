Funeral Service for Mr. Wyman Matthews, 90, of Jacksons Gap, Alabama, will be Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. CST at the First Baptist Church of Dadeville. Dr. Ben Hayes will officiate. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. CST at First Baptist Church of Dadeville. Burial will be Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. CST at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Newnan, GA.
Mr. Matthews passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at residence. He was born on August 10, 1931 in Thomaston, Georgia to Wyman Matthews and Pearl Nixon Matthews. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Dadeville where he and his wife started the Senior Sunday School class at their church. He was a 2nd LT in the United States Army. After retiring, he enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling with his wife.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Margaret Matthews of Jackson's Gap; daughters, Joan Busko (Tom), Angela Webb both of Jackson's Gap, Bonnie Bailey (David) of Covington, GA, Cindy Lawler (Allen) and Susan Garrett (Bryan) both of Bowdon, GA; sons, Jeff Matthews of Carrollton, GA and Nicky Whitley (Sharon) of Sharpsburg, GA; 16 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Curtis Matthews.