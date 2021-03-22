Mr. Wood Gaston Jr.
1938 - 2021
Graveside Service for Mr. Wood Gaston Jr., 82, of Alexander City, was held Monday, March 22, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the Flint Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. John Hill officiated. The family received friends on Monday, March 22, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Gaston passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at his residence. He was born on June 5, 1938 in Alexander City, Alabama to Wood Gaston, Sr. and Ethel Marie Dean Gaston. He was a member of Flint Hill United Methodist Church. He retired from the Alabama Department of Transportation as a Civil Engineer, after many years of service. Wood enjoyed fishing and was a charter member of the Klassic Kruiser Car Club.
He is survived by his daughter, Amy Gaston Baker (Britt) of Timnath, CO; granddaughters, Hannah C, Baker and Emma G. Baker; brothers, Ronnie Gaston (Betty) of Opelika, Dwight Gaston (Janice) of Alexander City and Elliott Gaston (Gail) of Alexander City; sisters, Laura Evans (Richard) of Alexander City and Jenny Fuller (Billy Wayne) of Alexander City; sister-in-law, Carolyn Gaston of Alexander City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 51 years, Ruby Sims Gaston; and brother, Donnie Gaston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Cemetery Fund at Flint Hill United Methodist Church, 2858 Flint Hill Road, Alexander City, AL 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
