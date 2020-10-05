Mr. Willie Bob Kerley
1934 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mr. Willie Bob Kerley, 86, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Monday, October 5, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Radney Funeral Home. Dr. Josh Sammons, Bobby Kerley, and Mike Harris will officiate. Burial will follow in the Alexander City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Bob Kerley passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. He was born on January 31, 1934 to the late William Robert Kerley and Opal Linnie Prickett Kerley. He was an active member of Hillabee Baptist Church who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. More than anything, he loved God, his wife of 68 years, Martha Kerley, his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, his entire family and friends. Bob will be remembered by many for giving gold dollars to those who committed good deeds.
He is survived by his Spouse, Martha Joyce Kerley, son, Bobby Jack Kerley (Cathy); daughter, Pamela Kerley Harris (Mike); grandchildren, Misty Waters (Jeff), James Robert Kerley (Lorie), Sean Harris, Nick Harris; great-grandchildren, Jacob Waters, Bella Waters, Abby Waters, Luke Waters, Emma Kerley, Isaac Kerley; sister, Nettie Lankford (Billy), brother, Jerry Kerley, and sister, Mary Ann Tate (Mike)
He was preceded in death by his Father, William Robert Kerley, Mother, Opal Linnie Kerley.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
