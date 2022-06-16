Willie Ralph “Bill” Gandy Jr, 64, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022. He was born on March 18, 1958, in Alexander City, AL. He is preceded in this passing by his father Rev. Willie Ralph Gandy Sr, mother Irene Tate Gandy, brother Austin Marvin Gandy, and sister-in-law Debbie Dye Gandy. He continues to live in his daughter, Kelley Branch, grandchildren Alyssa, Robbie and Jamie Branch, longtime companion Beth Baker, siblings Judy (Carl) Glass, Jimmy (Dawn) Gandy, and Joan (Curtis) White. He is loved by 12 nieces and nephews and a host of friends and congregations he served.
He was a 1975 graduate of Newnan High School, earned an Associates Degree at Southern Union Community College in 1977, a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Athens State University in 1984, and a Masters of Divinity/Theology from Columbia Theological Seminary in 1994. He served as a pastor and Sr. Pastor for 27 years in the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist Church, and another 4 years as District Superintendent of the Mountain Lakes District of the North Alabama Conference overseeing 130 congregations. For 10 years after the ministry, he worked for Prime Communications, AT&T, was the founder of City Publications of North Alabama, and made his primary residence close to his daughter and grandchildren in Rainbow City, AL. His hobbies were spending time with his grandchildren at sporting events or on his boat, playing golf, and anything Crimson Tide. He passed away at Brookwood Medical Center in Birmingham with family and friends by his side.
Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, June 20, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Gadsden Country Club, 1884 Rainbow Drive, Gadsden, AL 35901. His family requests, in lieu of flowers, that memorial donations be made to Camp Sumatanga (a United Methodist camp), 3616 Sumatanga Road, Gallant, Alabama 35972.