Mr. William “Will” Tyler Claybrook
1999 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mr. William “Will” Tyler Claybrook, 22, of Dadeville, Alabama, was on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Dr. Josh Sammons and Rev. Lenny Arnold officiated. Burial followed in the Tallapoosa County Memory Gardens. The family received friends on Monday, July 26, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Langley Funeral Home.
Mr. Claybrook passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021. He was born on January 3, 1999, in Alexander City, Alabama to Gary Reginald Claybrook and Brenda Phillips Claybrook. He was a member of New Concord Baptist Church. Will was a 2017 graduate of Dadeville High School where he was a member of the Dadeville Tigers baseball team. He was full of life, always making others laugh with his joking nature and had a wonderful outgoing personality. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and hanging out with family and friends.
He is survived by his parents, Gary Reginald Claybrook and Brenda Phillips Claybrook; brothers and sister, Philip Wayne Simmons (Allyson), Brandon Lee Simmons (Brittney), Karen Claybrook Stroup (Randy), Gary "Clay" Reginald Claybrook II (Alison), Wesley Owen Claybrook (Lecia), nieces and nephews, Madolyn Daniel, Gauge Daniel, Belle Harper, Brady Claybrook (Haleigh), Brittany Claybrook, Victoria Claybrook, Magen Yates, Alexis Crain, Jayla Baker, Jayden Baker, Jazzlyn Baker, Kendall Claybrook, Kourtney Claybrook, Raylan Claybrook, Jake Kolb, Andi Simmons, Beau Simmons, Chandler Simmons; great-nephews, Hudson Claybrook, Cooper Claybrook; uncles, David Claybrook (Kay), Donald Phillips, Wynn Claybrook and numerous other family members.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eugene and Mary Ellen Phillips and grandparents, R.W. "Wink" and Marjorie Claybrook.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.